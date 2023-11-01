Madurai railway coach fire: HC grants bail to five persons

November 01, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to five persons from Uttar Pradesh who were arrested in connection with the fire that broke out in a privately booked railway coach stabled near the Madurai Railway Junction.

On August 26, nine persons from Uttar Pradesh who were on a pilgrimage tour were charred to death and many were injured after fire broke out following the explosion of a gas cylinder inside the coach, which was used to make tea. Five persons were arrested by the Railway Police in connection with the incident.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail with certain conditions to G. Sathyaprakash Rastogi, R. Narendrakumar, M. Hardik Sahani, J. Deepak and C. Shubham Kashyap. All of them were arrested by the Railway Police and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

During the course of the hearing, the State told the court that the investigation in the case was completed and the charge-sheet was filed. The petitioners said that they were innocent and were in no way connected with the tour operator.

Considering the completion of the probe, the charge-sheet filed before the court and the period of incarceration, the court observed that it was inclined to grant bail to the petitioners. The court directed the petitioners to appear before the Railway Police every Monday till further orders.