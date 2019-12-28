Madurai polls 77.14% in rural local body elections

MADURAI

Consolidated data from the district administration shows that Madurai polled 77.14% in the first phase of the rural local body elections.

Off the 5,09,428 total number of voters in the six panchayat unions that went to poll, a total of 3,93,993 voted. While 74.32% of men voted, 79.9% of women and 5.56% of other voters exercised their right.

As on December 27, Madurai East recorded 77.73%, Madurai West 78.74%, Melur 72.84%, Kottampatti 73.34%, Alanganallur 83.53% and Vadipatti 81.38% during the first phase.

A total of 119 polling stations were identified as sensitive and vulnerable by the district administration for which they deployed video cameras, web cameras and micro observers in the locations.

A total of 4,030 contestants took part in the first phase with 44 contesting for the post of district panchayat ward member, 407 for panchayat union ward member, 1,415 for village panchayat president and 6,257 for village panchayat ward member.

Although polling went on till about 8 p.m. after distributing tokens to last-minute voters, the administration began zone-wise collection of ballot boxes and other material to the counting centres in Yadava Men’s College and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University with adequate security cameras in the strong room.

Officials also began preparation for the second phase of the elections for which items were transported to the other remaining panchayat unions.