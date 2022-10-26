Madurai police warn residents to comply with prohibitory orders on death anniversaries of Marudhu Brothers, Muthuramalinga Thevar

Over 2,000 police personnel, including six companies of the TN Special Police will be deployed for bandobust in the district for these events, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said

Ahead of the death anniversaries of freedom fighters the Marudhu Brothers on October 27 and 29, and the gura puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar on October 30, the Madurai District Police have warned people going to offer their respects to comply with prohibitory orders.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Shiva Prasad said the police would check all vehicles for necessary documents, as well as for liquor bottles and weapons before they left for Paramakudi and Pasumpon for the upcoming anniversaries.

The vehicles would be videographed and those violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and other restrictions would be booked. Closed circuit television cameras would be installed to keep a tab on all the vehicles near the Viraghanoor roundabout, he said.

Over 2,000 police personnel, including six companies of the Tamil Nadu Special Police and new police constable recruits would be deployed for bandobust in the district for these events. The SP also warned people of stringent action if they stood over or danced on police vehicles. Similarly, posting of any such videos on social media would invite arrest, he said.

Mr. Shiva Prasad pointed out that earlier this year, during the Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary on September 11, the district police seized 25 four-wheelers and six two-wheelers for violating the conditions of prohibitory orders . “We found them involved in rash driving, overloading and sitting on top of the vehicles. Those vehicles have been seized and the police will object to the releasing of the vehicles during the court hearings,” said Mr. Shiva Prasad.

Stating that the rash driving of vehicles on highways put at risk, the safety of other road users too, the SP said that efforts were underway to recommend for suspension of driving licenses of those drivers involved in these violation. He also added that the police could reject the applications, of owners of the seized vehicles, who sought permission to go to for the Immanuel Sekaran memorial on his death anniversary next year.