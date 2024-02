February 21, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Wednesday distributed 348 lost and found mobile phones to the owners.

The phones were traced by the Madurai City Cyber Crime police.

The recovered phones were worth Rs. 45.42 lakh. Deputy Commissioners of Police, P. Balaji, and D. Kumar, were present.