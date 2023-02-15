ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Police seize 950 kg of ganja, two arrested

February 15, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off, the S.S Colony police led by Inspector of Police Boominathan intercepted a van in Kochadai and seized around 950 kgs of ganja on Wednesday. The police team seized the ganja that was kept in 24 bags.

The police said that there were a total of four people in the van. On seeing the police, two of them managed to escape. The police have arrested Prabhakaran of Madurai and Senthil Prabhu of Coimbatore. The other accused Rajkumar and Jayakumar are at large. Special police teams have been formed to nab the two accused, said the police.

