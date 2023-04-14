Madurai police constable, four others, held for cheating couple of ₹50 lakh

April 14, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Madurai

The Madurai district police on Friday arrested five persons, including a police constable, C. Nagaraja Gokula Pandian, in connection with taking away a bag containing ₹50 lakh from a couple, on the Madurai-Tiruchi Highway near Kottampatti, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police have retrieved the ₹50 lakh intact, and seized two vehicles and mobile phones from the accused persons.

Police said the victim M. Sheik Dawood (55) of Teppakulam in Madurai, told them he was taking the money to hand it over to a travel agent in Tiruchi. Nonetheless, since the police were suspicious of his claim, they have handed the cash over to the Income Tax Department to ascertain the source of the money.

A special team of police, led by Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. Aarlius Rebony, tracked the accused persons through Dawood’s mobile phone, which was taken along with the money. The mobile phone’s signal showed that it was near the house of his driver, K. Siddique of K. Pudur.

The police said Dawood and his wife, Yusuf Sunega, were going to Tiruchi in a car driven by Siddique. When the car was proceeding near Karungalakudi, two persons waved a torch at the car and Siddique stopped, at around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Claiming to be police personnel, the duo after rummaging inside the car, took out a bag containing ₹50 lakh and Dawood’s mobile phone. They asked the couple and the driver to come to the local police station for an enquiry, and then disappeared with the bag of money and the phone, on their motorbikes.

Video footage of closed circuit television cameras showed police the motorbike on which the constable had fled with the cash.

Police said they suspected Siddique, as he had deliberately stopped the vehicle on the highway and also did not show any interest in chasing the fleeing bikers. Besides, he did not take the couple to the police station immediately.

“After we suspected Siddique, we interrogated him and he spilled the beans,” the DSP said. Siddique, who has been working for Dawood for the last six years, had revealed Dawood’s journey plan to his younger brother, K. Sadam Hussain and his friend, Hasan Mohammed.

“They thought that since the complainant would not go to the police, they could escape with the money. Mohammed took the help of his friend, Gokula Pandian, who is a police constable with the Armed Reserve police of Madurai City. The constable, along with his friend, Sarathi, wearing khaki pants, stopped them and took the money, for which they were paid a commission of ₹3.5 lakh each,” the DSP said.

The police later picked up the constable from the police quarters and Sarathi from his residence in Mahalakshmi Nagar. The cash, ₹43 lakh (less the commissions paid), was recovered from Siddique’s house. Since the police managed to arrest all the accused persons within a day, the money could be recovered in full.