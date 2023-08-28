Madurai Police Commissioner promises improvement to traffic systems with tech

August 28, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Using technology, more improvements to the traffic system will be introduced in Madurai city, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said on Monday.

Launching an automatic traffic signal at the Iyer Bungalow intersection, he told mediapersons that all motorists -- be it those riding two-wheelers or driving four-wheelers, must obey traffic rules. “If road users cooperated with the law enforcers, the police can focus on improvement and prevention [of road accidents],” he noted.

The CoP said that a study on fatalities on the roads conducted in Madurai city recently, showed that 87% of two-wheeler riders involved in accidents had not been wearing helmets. Significantly, 70% of the riders who died had not been wearing helmets, as was the case with 30% of pillion riders.

Accident hot-spots have been identified and preventive measures are being taken, the CoP said. For instance, poor visibility may have led to an accident and in such locations, the police have installed lights. “We are enforcing the laws against rash driving very strictly. The use of CCTVs is very handy in this regard,” he said.

As for four-wheeler drivers, seatbelts should be properly worn even while driving within the city limits. Mr. Loganathan also said many measures were being taken to prevent drunken driving and fines were being imposed.

In answer to a question, he said that the police were not given any targets; motorists were being fined. in view of public safety.

Currently, there are 31 automatic traffic signals in the city, and 145 other traffic points. “Enhancing facilities is a continuous process. The police will keep introducing more infrastructure and it will be visible to road users,” Mr Loganathan said. The CoP also said that the police would give protection to the Madurai Corporation authorities while evicting stray cattle from the roads that caused accidents to motorists.

