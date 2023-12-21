GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai police bag eight medals in Duty Meet

December 21, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan with the medal winners in Madurai on Wednesday. 

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan with the medal winners in Madurai on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Madurai City Police have won two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in a State-level ‘Duty Meet’ held at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Chennai from November 6 to December 1. 

There were a variety of competitions pertaining to the duties of police personnel. Numerous officers from inspectors to bomb disposal squad sleuths represented Madurai district. 

Arulkumar (Sellur-Crime) secured 1st place in Computer Awareness competition. R.M.Prabhu (Armed Reserve), Arul (K.Pudur police station) and Siddharthan (Mattuthavani police station) secured second places in Anti Sabotage Check and Scientific Aids to Investigation, respectively. Sakthivel and Thiruppathi (AR) and P. Suba (Annanagar) received third place in Anti Sabotage Check, Videography, and Scientific Aids to Investigation, respectively.

The district’s police dog, Pandian, secured the first place in Narcotics Detection event. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan met with all the winners and congratulated them on Wednesday. 

