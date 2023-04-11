ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai police arrest two youth for raping woman from Ahmedabad

April 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai city police arrested Ashish Jain (22) of Chennai and R. Jerome Kathiravan (22) of Kancheepuram on charges of raping a female student from Ahmedabad, pursuing Chartered Accountancy, at a lodge in Madurai in December 2022.

The police acted now based on a complaint received from the victim on April 8.

A statement said that the victim had landed in Madurai by air from Ahmedabad on December 16, 2022 for attending a conference here scheduled on December 17 and 18.

She had stayed in a private lodge near Teppakulam. The victim had told Ashish Jain, an acquaintance, that she was not well on December 17. He had asked Jerome, who was also staying in the same hotel, to buy food and medicine for her. The youth who gave her food in her room reportedly raped her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai All Women Police registered a case of rape and arrested both the accused. They were sent to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US