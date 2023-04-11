HamberMenu
Madurai police arrest two youth for raping woman from Ahmedabad

April 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai city police arrested Ashish Jain (22) of Chennai and R. Jerome Kathiravan (22) of Kancheepuram on charges of raping a female student from Ahmedabad, pursuing Chartered Accountancy, at a lodge in Madurai in December 2022.

The police acted now based on a complaint received from the victim on April 8.

A statement said that the victim had landed in Madurai by air from Ahmedabad on December 16, 2022 for attending a conference here scheduled on December 17 and 18.

She had stayed in a private lodge near Teppakulam. The victim had told Ashish Jain, an acquaintance, that she was not well on December 17. He had asked Jerome, who was also staying in the same hotel, to buy food and medicine for her. The youth who gave her food in her room reportedly raped her.

The Madurai All Women Police registered a case of rape and arrested both the accused. They were sent to judicial custody.

