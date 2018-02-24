Madurai Police arrest trickster for defrauding Namakkal youth

John Peter, who defrauded S. Selvakumar of Namakkal district of Rs. 19.08 lakh on the promise of getting him a job has been arrested.

The police said that Selvakumar was working as deputy manager in a tractor company in Chennai.

Earlier, he worked at its branch in Vadipatti between August 2010 and February 2017.

His colleague N. Anandkumar, who was working as an assistant engineer, came to know about Selvakumar’s wish to join government service.

Anandkumar told Selvakumar that his friend, John Peter, was an Inspector in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and he could get him a job in Income Tax Department.

Selvakumar gave money to the duo now and then from May 2017 to February 06, 2018.

However, the duo demanded Rs. 50,000 more to get the job.

Selvakumar came to Madurai on February 20.

He met John Peter at his house at Palanganatham and asked him to get him a job as promised or return the money he had given to him so far.

Assault

John Peter assaulted him with a log and threatened him that he would book a case against him and put him behind bars using his power as CBI Inspector.

Based on a complaint, the Subramaniyapuram police arrested John Peter on the charges of impersonation, cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

The police are on the lookout for Anandkumar.