Madurai poised for big change, development: Minister

Madurai

21 January 2022 21:33 IST

Madurai city and district are poised for a big change and a good development in the next five years with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin giving many works, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

He was addressing a function here where the Chief Minister inaugurated a slew of development works and announced several new works for Madurai through video conference from Chennai.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Government led by M Karunanidhi, between 1996-2001 was the golden era for Madurai as it got Ring Road, Mattuthavani Integrated Bus Stand, High Court Bench and several bridges.

“However, Madurai district did not see any such development in the last 10 years due to lack of planning,” he said.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that if all the new development schemes announced by the Chief Minister are executed, Madurai will see a big change.“This Government will emulate the good works of DMK Government of 1996-2001,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan welcomed the new schemes and thanked Chief Minister for the development works for the district.

The new industrial estate for the district will provide an impetus for industrial growth, employment and solve several social issues.

In the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 219 crore was distributed simultaneously at 258 villages across the district.