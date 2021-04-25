Madurai planned ahead to tackle COVID second wave

Over 1000 beds with piped oxygen supply in place

Madurai A co-ordinated effort has made Government Rajaji hospital equipped with adequate number of beds with piped oxygen supply.

The GRH had only 6,000 litres of oxygen plant in June 2020 when the district was under the grip of first wave of COVID-19.

“When we realized that other parts of the world were struggling for oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients, we had a detail discussion with officials,” Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said.

District Monitoring Officer, B. Chandramohan the then Collector, T.G. Vinay and Dean of GRH, J. Sangumani, found that the hospital had only 400 beds with oxygen supply for COVID patients.

“Considering the urgency, the priority was given to increase oxygen storage,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The officials acted swiftly and obtained necessary permissions quickly. As a result, the liquid oxygen storage facility in the hospital was increased to 20,000 litres by August. This meant that an additional 700 beds got oxygen facility.

Similarly, the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur then had only 30 beds with support of oxygen cylinder. A new plant of oxygen with 2,000 litre capacity was installed and 110 beds were provided with piped oxygen supply.

“Now, GRH has a total of 1,461 beds for COVID care out of which 1,100 have piped oxygen supply,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The increased facilities came handy as COVID patients who needed critical care from five southern districts were admitted to the GRH and life-saving treatment was possible for them.

“Now, we have a plan to increase the number of beds with oxygen supply at the Thoppur hospital,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesan thanked the officials for their commitment and dedication for timely augmentation of facilities by bringing resources and labourers from Puducherry and Bengaluru during highly critical time.

“When the country suffers from an oxygen shortage, we are confident of handling a crisis and with confidence,” the MP said.