Madurai planned ahead to augment oxygen supply

Madurai

25 April 2021 20:43 IST

Now, more than 1,000 oxygenated beds supply are available in GRH

As a result of coordinated efforts, Government Rajaji Hospital is equipped with adequate number of oxygenated beds.

The GRH had only a 6,000-litre oxygen plant in June last year when the first wave of COVID-19 struck. “When we learnt that oxygen was in short supply for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, we had a detailed discussion with officials,” Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said.

District Monitoring Officer B. Chandramohan, the then Collector T.G. Vinay and Dean J. Sangumani found that the hospital had only 400 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 patients. “Considering the urgency, priority was given to increase oxygen storage,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The officials acted swiftly and obtained necessary permissions quickly. As a result, the liquid oxygen storage facility in the hospital was increased to 20,000 litres by August. This meant that an additional 700 beds can have oxygen facility.

In Thoppur too

Similarly, the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur had only 30 oxygenated beds. A new oxygen plant with a storage capacity of 2,000 litres was installed and 110 beds were provided piped oxygen.

“Now, GRH has 1,461 beds for COVID care out of which 1,100 have piped oxygen supply,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

These facilities have come handy as critically ill patients from five southern districts are admitted to the GRH and the hospital is able to give life-saving treatment to them. “Now, we have planned to still increase the number of oxygenated beds at the Thoppur hospital,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesan thanked the officials for their commitment and dedication for timely augmentation of facilities by bringing resources and labourers from Puducherry and Bengaluru during this highly critical time. “When the country suffers from an oxygen shortage, we are confident of handling a crisis with confidence,” the MP said.