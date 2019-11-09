Madurai remains peaceful post Ayodhya verdict

People of Madurai district chose a peaceful atmosphere on Saturday after Supreme Court delivered its judgement on the disputed Ayodhya land case. All schools, colleges and Government offices functioned as usual though vehicular traffic was relatively thin.

Though Madurai city and rural district police had brought the district under a security blanket, people from no quarters showed even a semblance of disappointment or any celebration that could have rubbed others on the wrong side.

While the city police had deployed over 3,000 police personnel in various parts of the city, especially those identified as communally-sensitive spots, the district police had posted around 2,500 police personnel.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said that security had been beefed up in almost all the the places identified as sensitive. Police patrol was intensified and check-post strengthened.

“Four Deputy Commissioners of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police were patrolling one police range each,” he said.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed at places of worship, offices of religious groups, crowded places like bus stands and railway stations and vital installations. Vigil has also been stepped up in certain pockets.

In Madurai railway junction, Railway Protection Force and Tamil Nadu Railway Police tightened the security. All the passengers entering the railway junction were frisked and their luggages scanned.

Sniffer dog was deployed by the RPF to check unattended luggage and coaches.

The security personnel took up openline patrolling since Friday night, TRP Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. Elangovan, said.

Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Mahesh Kumar Aggrawal, was camping in Madurai to oversee security arrangements in southern districts.