Madurai needs science centre

Prominent members of the scientific community in Madurai feel the need to establish a science centre in the city to create a scientific temperament among the public - particularly young students, who need to experiment and learn concepts.

Four such centres are functioning in Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore and Tiruchi, besides a small-scale one in Tirunelveli. Director of Galileo Science Centre A. Sathya Manickam said steps were taken to create scientific infrastructure in Madurai over the years, but nothing materialised. “There was a proposal to build a science centre and an observatory in Nagamalai Pudukottai on a one-acre plot. A science park was constructed on a portion of Rajaji Park but that too was dismantled and converted into a hall. Now, no scientific facilities exist in Madurai but for the laboratories in schools and colleges,” he said.

MKU had one

I. K. Lenin Tamilkovan, Scientific Officer, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, said Madurai Kamaraj University used to have an excellent science centre, complete with a planetarium, telescope, chemistry lab and a library with a good collection. “Science movies were screened on weekends. They kindled an interest in scientific matters in me between 1978 and 1980,” he said. “Such infrastructure is very much needed because experiments which cannot be done in classrooms owing to more emphasis on theory classes, can be performed here. An interactive facility will give children and common man an opportunity to learn in the right atmosphere,” he said. He added that the centre in Chennai had galleries of different Central government agencies, including defence, transport and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), thus creating a conducive atmosphere for learning.

Mr. Manickam said that Galileo Science Centre had been organising viewings of eclipses and other special events at Teppakulam. “Each time, we have to seek permission from the police to conduct such events,” he said.

Stephen Inbanathan, Head, Department of Applied Sciences, The American College, said that if such facilities were established, college students would get exposed to new ideas as eminent speakers and thinkers would take part in conferences and workshops.

S. Soundararaja Perumal, Director in charge, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, said that priority would be given to establish a centre in Madurai at the earliest. To establish the science centre, there must be seven acres of land. But funds could be availed from both the Central and State governments, he said.