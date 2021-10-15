Madurai needs more industrial estates, says trade body

Madurai

15 October 2021 20:31 IST

‘Exclusive zone must be established for MSME’

Four more industrial estates must be established in the district, as most of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) operate in residential areas, said Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA).

Its president M. S. Sampath said that an exclusive zone must be established for the sector, as new entrepreneurs were in search of space while existing units needed more space for expansion. Most of the plots in the industrial estates in Kappalur, K. Pudur and Uranganpatti were occupied.

With MSME units operating in residential areas, those living nearby complain to the authorities that they spoiled the tranquillity of the place. The entrepreneurs were ready to move if they were offered space in a place dedicated for such units.

Also, the transportation cost had increased considerably. Most of the units began their operations in the city periphery. But residential areas grew around them and later the residents started complaining against the units, said MADITSSIA vice-president A. Kodeeswaran.

The trade body’s other demands were: since the MSME sector lost heavily due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, the State government must give them sops; the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor must be revived and big investments made in Madurai; interest subvention at 6 % should be revived; public sector enterprises and big companies should adhere to the mandatory procurement of 25 % of purchase from MSME; and MSME dues must be cleared in 45 days.

MADITSSIA office-bearers met Minister for Rural Industries T. M. Anbarasan and submitted a memorandum with these demands.