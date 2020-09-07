Madurai MP wants Union Finance Minister to scrap illogical procedure adopted by home loan institutions

‘When the RBI reduces the home loan interest, the financial institutions expect the customers to submit application failing which they would incurr loss. As consumer awareness is very low, this is tantamount to loot’

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has drawn the attention of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the “illogical procedure” being adopted by housing loan institutions in revision of interest rates for loans taken, following the Reserve Bank of India directives. “This procedure has led to customers of housing loan institutions incurring huge losses,” he said in a memorandum to her.

The financial institutions would automatically increase the rate of interest for all existing customers whenever RBI comes up with an upward revision of interest rates. “However, when the RBI reduces the home loan interest, the financial institutions adopt a different procedure and make the customers submit a form seeking to convert their loans to the lower rate of interest,” he said.

Whenever the customers fail to submit the application, they incur loss. “The losses being suffered by the customers are in unimaginable proportions. In a country where consumer awareness is very low, this practice is tantamount to loot of money from ordinary people by big companies,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Besides, the financial institutions are charging huge amount as service charges plus GST of 18% for exercising the option for reduced rate. This is nothing but penalising customers for exercising option consciously to avail themselves of the benefit.

It is against natural justice to adopt two different approaches for rate changes detrimental to the customers when they had already exercised option originally for the regime of flexible interest.

The MP sought the Union Finance Minister’s intervention to safeguard the interests of the customers and issue suitable instructions to restrain all housing loan companies from continuing this illogical procedure and also to refund the interest collected in excess with retrospective effect.