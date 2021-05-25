Madurai MP wants immediate import of medicine to treat black fungal disease

As the drug was available outside India in abundance, he asked the Centre to import the drug immediately

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has appealed to Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan, to take efforts for immediately importing Liposomal Amphotericin B, a drug to treat mucormycosis, black fungal disease.

Stating that amidst the increasing spread of COVID infections in southern States, the black fungal infection was adding to the problems to existing pandemic. Many states including Tamil Nadu have understood the gravity of the situation and have declared it as a notified disease.

“Though the number of infected persons with black fungal disease is much lesser than Corona infections, Mucormycosis was causing significant increase in mortality rate and is considered as a serious disease to treat,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

Eminent ophthalmologist Venkatesh Prajna, chief doctor, Aravind Eye Hospital and Ashok Grover, chief ophthalmologist, Gangaram Eye hospital have recommended Liposomal Amphotericin B as the chosen drug for the treatment for fungal disease.

“However, this drug is in severe short supply. Domestic manufacturers may not be able to ramp up production in a short span of time,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Stating that the drug was available outside India in abundance, Mr. Venkatesan said that India required it only for thousands of people and urged the Union Minister to immediately arrange for the import of the life saving medicine at the earliest.