Madurai MP urges youngsters to be eco-sensitive

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan addresses a confernce on climate change in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only in one’s youth, carrying out duties for societal good is highly feasible. I urge youngsters to actively engage in projects to protect nature,” Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a one-day conference on climate change titled ‘Youth and Change’, organised jointly by Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, and The American College.

He felt that efforts from government agencies alone towards a greener earth would not be effective. It needed to turn into a people’s movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope this conference will be a seed for the birth of a pasumai iyakkam to protect Madurai’s ecosystem,” he added and called out various projects in the city that lacked eco-sensitiveness.

“We cannot take lightly the fact that despite the Vaigai river being a seasonal one, Madurai city developed over 2,500 years on its banks, equal to a city that grew alongside perennial rivers. We need to protect this treasure,” said Mr Venkatesan.

Speaking of the Mekedatu project, he quoted a stone sculpture at Kuruvithurai that read kal mel kal kallal aagadhu. “It refers to when a king who ruled Madurai in the 11th century stopped a peasant from constructing a sub channel from Vaigai for irrigation purposes because it would affect the flow to the already existing channels down the line. I have written about this to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as well,” he said.

Principal B. Davamani Christober stressed on the need to act before the five types of lands were reduced to just ‘Paalai’ – desert. “The place where we stand is called ‘Tallakulam’ but we lost the waterbody to urbanisation,” he said and urged the students to pledge to plant and take care of at least one sapling in their lifetime.

Citing the latest report from the Indian Meteorological Department, K. Sundararajan, member of Poovulagin Nanbargal, said Madurai was recording a significant decreasing trend in rainfall during the southwest monsoon between 1987 and 2018.

“If we do not adapt to intergenerational equity practices, the new normal would be life between major natural disasters occurring once in two years,” he said.

Students from various city colleges participated in the conference that comprised four sessions, handled by experts, researchers and environmentalists, on climate change and its correlation with the Western Ghats, marine biodiversity, water, food sovereignty, energy transition and politics.