Madurai MP urges Prime Minister to restore rail fare concession to senior citizens

Parliamentary Standing panel recommended offering concession to aged passengers; Elders, dependent of children, need to travel for treatment

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has appealed to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to extend the railway concession for senior citizens in ordinary chair car, sleeper class, third AC and and AC Chair car as the normalcy has returned the country after the outbreak of COVID.

In a memorandum, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP has pointed out that the recent 12th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee has said that since the Railways are heading towards normalcy, they should consider the concessions granted to different categories of passengers judiciously... concession to senior citizens which was available in pre-COVID times may be reviewed and considered at least in sleeper class and third AC urgently, so that the vulnerable and the genuinely needy senior citizens could avail the facility in these classes.

"The concessions that withdrawn during COVID days have not been restored even after Railways attained normalcy and despite several requests of people and MPs," Mr. Venkatesan said.

Earlier, senior citizen women passengers, aged above 58, were granted 50% concession in train fare and male passengers above 60 were given 40% concession because majority of them are economically dependent

These concessions were withdrawn during COVID times admittedly to discourage travel by senior citizens to prevent COVID spread and related deaths. When the issue was raised in the Parliament after normaly returned, the MPs were told that it is not feasible to restore concessions and passenger earnings has not attained normalcy.

More elders could have travelled:

According to railway statistics passenger earnings in 2021-22 has reached pre-COVID level on par with 2019-20 reaching Rs 45000 crores. When concession in vogue, 6.18 crore passengers had availed it in 2019-20. BEsides, 5.86 cr senior citizens had also undertaken unreserved travel.

In 2021-22 number of senior citizens travelled in reserved compartments were 5.55 crore. "Had the concessions been given 63 lakh senior citizens would have also undertaken travel. According to ground level reports many senior citizens are not able to undertake the travel due to absence of concessional travel," Mr. Venkatesan said.

Meagre revenue loss:

Stating that the amount of revenue foregone by railways as a result of senior citizen concession in 2019-20 was only Rs 1667 crores, the MP sid that considering that the concession would benefit a huge number of beneficiaries, nearly 12 crore, this amount is very meagre. This cannot be measured in monetary terms alone and it's social impact is huge which is beyond comparison with cost.

He pointed out that Indian Railways are extending many concessions in freight charges.

Elders travel for treatment

Stating that out of the 14.43 crore elders in India only 12% have any form of social security, Mr. Venkatesan said that the rest of them were physically and economically dependent on their children or relatives.

As per NSS surveys, 42% of men and 90% of women are dependent on children. Besides, the ever-increasing inflation attacked the senior citizens much.

The MP added that privatisation of health sector and education have put heavy burden on both elders and children and that is why some countries offered free travel to elders. Elders in India mostly travel for treatment for their health related problems and unavoidable social functions only. Some may undertake pilgrimage also.