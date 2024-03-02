GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai MP urges Minister to restore old pattern of recruitment of officers for SIDBI

March 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan has appealed to the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman to restore the old pattern of recruitment for the post of officers for Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). 

Mr. Venkatesan, in his letter, has noted that SIDBI, one of the key development banks along with NABARD, has called candidates with two years’ work experience in scheduled commercial banks or three years’ work experience in Private NBFCs directly for group discussion followed by an interview for the recruitment as officers this year.  

“Till last year SIDBI recruited officers through written exam and interview and freshers and open market candidates were eligible to apply for the same, but this year it has changed, leading to the lack of transparency in the process,” he added.

Further, he said that due to this change in pattern of recruitment, freshers as well as candidates from open market not having work experience are virtually barred from taking part in the selection process. This will affect students from Tamil medium and government schools from Tamil Nadu who may have difficulties in the new pattern, he added.  

He emphasised that for entry-level positions in all banks, the pattern of recruitment included written tests and the freshers and candidates from open market were deemed eligible to compete.  

Mr. Venkatesan said that because of direct group discussion and interview system, the selection process would not be transparent.  

“I would request you to intervene to restore the old pattern of recruitment ensuring opportunity for freshers and candidates from open market having no work experience and transparency in the process of recruitment,” he noted in his letter.

