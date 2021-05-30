Madurai MP shocked over Centre rejecting his vaccination proposal

Madurai

30 May 2021 13:03 IST

MP wanted to buy vaccine for 30,000 youths in Madurai using MPLAD Funds

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has expressed shock over the Centre’s rejection to his proposal of spending ₹ 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to procure COVID vaccines to vaccinate 30,000 youths in Madurai Constituency to take up voluntary services in fight against COVID.

Responding to the MP’s request seeking permission to utilize the MPLAD funds, Secretary for Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, said under Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination strategy, vaccines can be supplied to Government of India, State Governments and private hospitals.

“Procurement of vaccine doses by individual entities would not be feasible under the present strategy,” the secretary said.

Expressing shock over the response, Mr. Venkatesan stressed the importance of vaccines for the volunteers who work towards care of elders in residential areas, catering to emergencies in restricted zones, arranging vehicles for medical emergencies and food delivery to Covid patients.

Demanding free vaccines to all, he wanted exemption from Patent laws for vaccines and expansion of its production through 'compulsory licencing'. The Centre had not acted on all demands of the opposition, including optimum use of ₹ 35,000 crore budgetary allocation and use of PM Cares funds.

Stating that red-tapism should not thwart such proposals, he said that It the Centre does not factor in a very simple truth that MPLADS fund is also part of Union government’s finance.

The MP wondered as to why vaccines cannot be allotted as a special case to MPLADs funds even when private players could directly procure it.