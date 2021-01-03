Madurai MP seeks exam centre for recruitment of trainees to NRB Kalpakkam

Madurai

03 January 2021 14:06 IST

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has flagged the need to set up a written examination centre at Chennai to enable local youths to participate in the recruitment to the posts of Stipendiary trainees Category I and II in Nuclear Recycle Board Tarapur and Kalpakkam.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Mr. Venkatesan said that it was surprising to note that the written examinations for recruitment would be conducted in Mumbai only when vacancies are there in Kalpakkam also. “It would put candidates in much difficulty in COVID-19 period. Moreover, candidates belonging to marginalised sections of the society would suffer financially also,” he said.

Stating that it was heartening to note in the notification that the government strived to have a workforce which reflected gender balance as women candidates were encouraged to apply. Age relaxations have also been given to widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married. “But the choice of single centre in a far-off place lacks sensitivity,” he said.

