Madurai MP raises suspicion over recruitment process at KV schools

April 26, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has expressed shock over the absence of names of candidates from Tamil Nadu in the list of 784 candidates shortlisted for interview for the posts of Principal and 173 candidates shortlisted for the posts of Assistant commissioner, released by Kendriya Vidhayala Sangathan.

“This is utter discrimination and raises suspicion about credibility of recruitment process,” said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP in a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Another striking feature of the list was non-disclosure of candidates of reserved categories shortlisted on merit, the MP said.

He stressed that disclosure of candidates would ensure reserved candidates on merit were not adjusted against reserved vacancies.

Unfortunately names revealed candidates’ social identities in Indian society. “There are 28 Meenas out of 58 Scheduled Tribes candidates shortlisted for the posts of Principal, but there is no Meena in the list of unreserved list containing 327 names,” he pointed out.

If meritorious candidates belonging to reserved categories had been adjusted towards reservation points, it was violation of principles of reservation policy and unconstitutional. KV Sangathan had to come out with details, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan sought the Minister’s intervention to vet the entire process of recruitment before publication of results through proper mechanism and ensure justice to candidates of Tamil Nadu as well as those belonging to OBC, SC and ST categories by upholding principles of reservation.