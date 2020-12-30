Madurai MP opposes decision to cancel Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express

Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has opposed the decision of Southern Railway to cancel the running of Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express with effect from January 4.

Sarcastically terming the move as a ‘New Year gift’ to the people, he pointed out that the Railway has already cancelled two Shatabdi Express trains from Chennai Central to Bengaluru and Coimbatore citing the same reason -- poor patronage.

In a memorandum sent to Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, the MP said that poor patronage of these trains was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unaffordable high fares. The trains had a minimum 30% occupancy. In a pandemic situation, it was desirable that there was no crowding to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“The government itself is asking people to desist from travel and to undertake journeys only for essential purposes. Indian Railways, a government undertaking should run for needy people during this pandemic, as they ran for migrant workers appreciably, without any profit motive,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The other reason for poor patronage is the high fares, compared to other trains running on the same route, he stated. It is understandable to have fares reasonably above those of regular trains. However, the Tejas fares between Madurai and Egmore are 35% higher than Vaigai Express’s AC Chair Car. During the pandemic the earnings of people have been very badly affected leading to the fares being unaffordable.

“If the fares are reduced to a reasonable level, they will attract more people. The policy to reduce fares during the lean season is already in vogue in the Indian Railways,” he contended.

He said that the much trumpeted IRCTC run Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas express trains also have been cancelled due to poor patronage. “What we foresee for private passenger trains is happening now for trains run by Indian Railways,” he said.

He charged that one of the reasons to run regular trains as specials is to cancel them when there is no profit. “It is a great departure from the earlier policies of running regular trains even during the lean season. A profit motive by private players is understandable, that is why we oppose private trains. But the government railways cancelling trains for poor patronage, depriving the very needy, is a fact that cannot be digested,” he said.