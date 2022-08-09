Madurai MP objects to ‘horror’ theme of banks to mark 75th Independence Day

Su. Venkatesan

August 09, 2022 18:54 IST

‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ will have an element of divisiveness, he says

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has opposed the move by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ by organising exhibitions by public sector banks.

It will be a great occasion to remember all martyrs who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle cutting across religion and caste on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebration, he said in a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He recalled the sacrificies made by Kuthuiram Bose, Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan and Tiruppur Kumaran at a young age.

Urdu poet Asfaqulla khan, who was sentenced to death at the age of 27, wrote that the conspiracy of the British to divide and rule India would not work. "We will make Hindustan ours," the martryr said.

Mr. Venkatesan said it was time for recalling the memories of all such brave Indians who were the symbols of unity and integrity of the nation. This idea of “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” may not highlight "unity". Instead it may highlight "horror" as per circulars issued by certain banks for implementation of the directive of the DFS.

Stating that he was not opposed to the idea of analysing the events of history, Mr. Venkatesan said its purpose should have a clear vision to take forward the legacy of the freedom struggle.

The Madurai MP said he was not aware of the nature of inputs to be provided to the banks and whether it would have the scientific and rational approach on the events led to the partition.

Without speaking the role of martyrs irrespective of religion in evolving the "Idea of India" , the spirit of freedom could not be inculcated in the minds of the younger generation. Highlighting only the "horror" might have an element of "divisiveness" and would be counter-productive to the "idea of India", rendering injustice to the dreams of great martyrs, Mr. Venkatesan said.

He appealed to the Minister to change the theme as ‘Day of remembrance of immense sacrifices of Martyrs’ cutting across social identities”.