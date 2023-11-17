Madurai MP flays Southern Railway for changing platform for Pandian Express

November 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has flayed Southern Railway officials for having inconvenienced hundreds of passengers by changing the platform for Pandian Express at Chennai Egmore Railway Station to assist Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, on Wednesday night.

In a letter addressed to Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, the CPI (M) MP said that the rake of Pandian Express, leaving for Madurai, is usually placed on Platform 4. However, on Wednesday it was berthed on Platform 5. “This was not because of any operational constraints, but to facilitate one single person, who is the Member, Infrastructure, Railway Board, to board the special train bound for Rameswaram without any difficulty of climbing the escalator,” he said.

This was despite the fact that the special train of the railway official was to depart one hour after the departure of the Pandian Express.

Stating that he was witness to the ordeal faced by the passengers in using the escalator and climbing up the staircase at the railway station to reach Platform 5 to board Pandian Express, Mr. Venkatesan said that the incident reminded him of the colonial era of practice of disturbing thousand passengers for the sake of one officer. “This is unaccepatble and no one is empowered to destroy the democratic credential of the nation,” he said.

Responding to the MP’s complaint, Southern Railway General Manager clarified that the placement of inspection special on Platform 4 and Pandian Express on Platform 5 was purely for operational reasons.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), the General Manager said that he had instructed the officials to examine the matter and to avoid the recurrence of such incident in the future.