Madurai MP flays Centre

In the wake of COVID-19 in the State, the need of the hour is decentralisation of power, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

Flaying the Centre’s move to suspend for two years the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund, he said that it did not look like that the move was aimed at mobilising funds for the fight against COVID-19.

The Government should know from where to augment additional resources for fighting deadly virus against the backdrop of the country facing a revenue deficit due to the “wrong economic policies.” Even if the Government raised Corporate tax by 1%, the minimum additional revenue for the Government would be ₹ 50,000 crore.

If the Government withdrew the tax sops given to the Corporates during the last fiscal, the Government would get ₹ 1.50 lakh crore.

“However, the Government that lacks political will to do so has tried to lay its hand on MPLAD Fund. This would not help to fight Corona virus but only affect the planned local development and expedite service to the people,” he added.