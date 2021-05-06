Madurai MP flays Centre for not increasing medical oxygen allocation to TN

MP Su. Venkatesan recalled that 13 deaths were reported in Government Medical College hospital at Chengalpattu on the night of Tuesday due to lack of oxygen

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has expressed shock over Tamil Nadu being left out in the supply plan for medical oxygen released by Dr. Sanjay Roy, Director, National Health Mission.

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Mr. Venkatesan pointed out that the supply plan had listed out several States that would get increased quantity of medical oxygen due to “increasing demand”.

The supply plan had been prepared under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II, by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in consultation with the Ministries concerned, States, oxygen manufacturers and All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers’ Association.

Mr. Venkatesan said that allocation for Tamil Nadu was 280 MT 10 days ago. “Now demand has increased due to steep rise in COVID cases. According to medical experts the demand is close to 500 MT. The reports of Central government itself acknowledge this fact and estimated the demand to be at 400 MT,” he said. Yet, the Centre was silent about Tamil Nadu’s oxygen requirements and additional allocation was not made.

“I am forced to put before you a question with much pain. Are the lives of Tamils not important?” the Communist Party of India MP said.

Mr. Venkatesan recalled that 13 deaths were reported in Government Medical College hospital at Chengalpattu on the night of Tuesday due to lack of oxygen. Out of 447 persons admitted for Covid, 309 required oxygen support. “This is not an isolated example and this is the situation in many parts of Tamil Nadu,” the MP said.

Also Read: 13 COVID-19 patients die in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu Government Hospital

Many government hospitals and private hospitals were now sending back patients, who come to hospital with a lot of complications, due to fear of losing lives.

Stating that the situation could turn worse in the coming days, the MP said that the supply plan had not done justice and ignored Tamil Nadu even after repeated appeals by the State government seeking increased allocation.

The Centre will have to answer the people of Tamil Nadu if lives are lost due to inadequate allocation of oxygen supply, he said, and sought the Union Health Minister’s immediate intervention into the issue.