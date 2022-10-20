Madurai MP expresses shock over violation in all-India quota in MBBS admission

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 20, 2022 17:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has sought a detailed report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on reservation provided under various categories in admission to MBBS course under all-India quota (AIQ).

In a memorandum addressed to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, the CPI (M) MP expressed shock over media reports about a serious violation in providing reservation under various categories during counselling for MBBS admission under AIQ.

He said the basic principle of reservation policy was that Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates selected on merit should not be adjusted towards mandated reservation available to them. Many government guidelines and court verdicts made this point very clear.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, reports suggested such a serious violation in allotment of seats under AIQ for MBBS course and only six seats were provided to OBCs while their quota was 2,169. It meant that 2,163 OBC candidates selected on merit were adjusted towards reservation.

The MP recalled that OBC reservation in AIQ seats had been ensured after series of struggles, particularly in Tamil Nadu, and legal battle. “It seems that people having anti-reservation mindset are still at work to dilute the spirit of reservation,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Venkatesan appealed to the Minister to advise the DGHS to come out in public with all details regarding admissions under AIQ in respect of reservations. The report should give details of the total number of MBBS seats under AIQ, the number of seats reserved under AIQ, the number of seats given under reservation criteria and the number of seats given to meritorious candidates, but adjusted towards reservation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app