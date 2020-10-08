Madurai MP deplores practice of PSU sending insurance renewal notices in Hindi and English

Su. Venkatesan

Madurai

08 October 2020 14:25 IST

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has said that this practice of the National Insurance Company ignores the sentiments and needs of its customers

The National Insurance Company has sent insurance renewal notices printed in Hindi and English, to its policy-holders in Tamil Nadu, ignoring the regional language.

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has drawn the attention of its Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Tajinder Mukherjee, contending that customers here were not in a position to grasp the full import of the communication intended through the notices.

He pointed out that in an era of competition, public sector general insurers were struggling to retain their market shares vis-a-vis private insurers, in the field. Against this backdrop, it is natural on the part of customers to expect the language of the communications sent by service providers to be near and dear to their hearts. Most of the people in Tamil Nadu are not aware of Hindi and this is the reason for the solemn assurance given by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1963 that the Official Languages Act would not be imposed on the people of Tamil Nadu, the MP said.

“It is disgusting to note that National Insurance Company Limited has started printing renewal notices and policy bonds in Hindi and English, ignoring the sentiments and needs of customers,” he said. He wondered why National Insurance Company Limited has started such a practice while many other Central PSUs have not resorted to it so far. Options have been given in some institutions to get forms or documents in Hindi, and it is purely on the basis of choice of the policy-holders.

This move of National Insurance Company is not wise even in the angles of both business procurement and winning over the hearts of the clientèle, he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said that usage of Hindi in forms may be dispensed with, and the same should be made available in regional languages including Tamil, for the benefit of all customers.