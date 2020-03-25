Madurai MP allocates ₹56.17 lakh to Government Rajaji Hospital

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday recommended sanctioning of ₹56.17 lakh from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for Government Rajaji Hospital here to meet medical requirements for treating COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to Madurai district Collector T.G. Vinay, Mr Venkatesan has recommended procurement of three ventilators, three multi para monitors, five thermal scanners, 1000 N95 masks, 10,000 three-layered masks, 10,000 gloves and five disinfectant jet sprayers among other items.

The first death of a COVID-19 patient was reported at GRH in the early hours of Wednesday.