Madurai MP allocates ₹56.17 lakh to Government Rajaji Hospital

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday recommended sanctioning of ₹56.17 lakh from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for Government Rajaji Hospital here to meet medical requirements for treating COVID-19 patients.
In a letter to Madurai district Collector T.G. Vinay, Mr Venkatesan has recommended procurement of three ventilators, three multi para monitors, five thermal scanners, 1000 N95 masks, 10,000 three-layered masks, 10,000 gloves and five disinfectant jet sprayers among other items.
The first death of a COVID-19 patient was reported at GRH in the early hours of Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.