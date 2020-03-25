Madurai

Madurai MP allocates ₹56.17 lakh to Government Rajaji Hospital

Su. Venkatesan, in a letter to the District Collector, has recommended the procurement of personal protective equipment and other items for the hospital

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday recommended sanctioning of ₹56.17 lakh from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for Government Rajaji Hospital here to meet medical requirements for treating COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to Madurai district Collector T.G. Vinay, Mr Venkatesan has recommended procurement of three ventilators, three multi para monitors, five thermal scanners, 1000 N95 masks, 10,000 three-layered masks, 10,000 gloves and five disinfectant jet sprayers among other items.

The first death of a COVID-19 patient was reported at GRH in the early hours of Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 1:32:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai-mp-allocates-5617-lakh-to-government-rajaji-hospital/article31160660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY