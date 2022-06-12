Madurai MP accuses Indian Bank of ‘gender discrimination’

The bank’s latest guidelines deny jobs to pregnant women

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has criticised Indian Bank for “gender discrimination” in its latest guideliness for physical fitness that deny appointment to women during pregnancy.

The bank has introduced a new condition in the latest guidelines: “A woman candidate, who, as a result of tests, is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks or over, should be declared temporarily unfit until confinement is over. The candidate should be re-examined for a fitness certificate six weeks after the date of labour, subject to the production of a medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner.”

“This is nothing but gross gender discrimination,” and the century-old bank, with its wide network in Tamil Nadu, had resorted to such a regressive measure, Mr. Venkatesan said.

The CPI(M) MP said Article 14 of the Constitution provides for equality before law, and Article 15 mandates the state not to discriminate against any citizen on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them.

He said that according to Article 16 (1), there shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the state. And Article 16 (1) (2) says no citizen shall, on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth, residence or any of them, be ineligible for, or discriminated against, in respect of any employment or office under the state.

In a letter addressed to Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shanti Lal Jain, the MP said the guidelines were unconstitutional and would not stand the scrutiny of law.

"Public Sector Banks, being owned by the Government of India, should be model employers. But this act of the Indian Bank management displays its backward mindset and discriminatory approach," he said.

The guidelines were issued ostensibly to avoid extending the benefit of maternity leave to the new women recruits. They would also deny the women employees their rightful seniority and wages for the period of denial of employment, ranging from 6 to 10 months, besides other benefits such as provident fund, gratuity and pension.

Pointing out that State Bank of India had withdrawn similar guidelines in January 2022, Mr. Venkatesan sought Mr. Jain’s intervention and ensure that the guidelines for Indian Bank and Tamilnadu Grama Bank (jointly owned by Central and State governments and sponsored by Indian Bank) were withdrawn at once. He also sought action against officials who were behind the guidelines.