Madurai MP accuses Centre of neglecting Southern Railway

‘Northern Railway got ₹31,008 crore as against Southern Railway’s ₹308 crore in the last four years’

Accusing the Centre of being against the interests of Tamil Nadu, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said that the Centre had made 101 times higher budgetary allocation for new railway line projects in Northern Railway than that of Southern Railway in the last four years.

He recalled his earlier statement that meagre funds had been allocated for the new railway line projects of Tamil Nadu in the Union budget 2022.

Besides, he appealed to the Centre for expeditious completion of Madurai-Kanniyakumari doubling project.

However, the Southern Railway in its statement had not given a direct reply to his accusation.But, it chose to to beat around the bush giving different aspect of budgetary allocation, the MP said.

The officials claimed that the Southern Railway has been allocated ₹7,114 crore for the ongoing projects which was higher than the previous year allocation.

The MP said that Southern Railway officials were trying to hide the fact that the Northern Railway had got ₹66,000 crore allocation.

Listing the budgetary allocation for Southern Railway projects in the last four year years since 2019-20, the MP said the region got a mere ₹308 crore.

However, Northern Railway has got ₹31,008 crore in the corresponding period which was 101 times higher.

The Southern Railway officials should impress upon the Railway Ministry and get more funds for the new railway line projects and speed them up.

The MP promised that he would rake up the issue in the Parliament.

He also reasoned that the higher allocation of funds to Southern Railway in 2022 was due to repeatedly raising the issue of Tamil Nadu being neglected in the Parliament and in the standing committee meetings, the statement said.