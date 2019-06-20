Madurai motorist death: Police constable suspended

Four days after the complaint that a biker, T. Vivekanandakumar, 40, who died on falling from the two-wheeler after he was reportedly “hit” with a lathi by a policeman near MGR Bridge on Saturday, the city police have placed a constable under suspension.

“The suspension has been done only to ensure a fair investigation into the complaint. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the constable waved his lathi only after the biker did not stop the two-wheeler even after the police personnel signalled to stop him for the routine vehicle check,” Inspector General of Police (South Zone), K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, told The Hindu on Thursday.

Mr. Rajeswaran, who holds additional charge of Commissioner of Police (Madurai City), clarified that the lathi had neither hit the biker nor did the constable have any intention of assaulting him. “He just pulled out the lathi, waving it at the biker after he did not respond to the signal for stopping the bike at two spots at the vehicle checking place. The lathi hit only the doom of the headlight and not the rider,” he said.

The IG also denied the allegation that the police did not help the victims who fell down. “It was the policemen who provided help after he fell down from the bike,” he added.

The city police, quoting the Government Rajaji Hospital record, had said that Vivekanandakumar was drunk when the accident took place around 11.30 p.m. on the MGR Bridge-Vaigai South Bank Road junction.

The investigation has been transferred to the Assistant Commissioner, Central Crime Branch, to ensure fair investigation. Only the post-mortem report and further investigation could reveal whether the biker was hit or not, the IG said.

Vivekanandakumar’s employee, A. Saravanakumar, who was the pillion rider, on Sunday lodged a complaint against the “unidentified” police constable for hitting the rider. The family members have also given a petition to the District Collector seeking action against the police.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Law and Order, V. Sasimohan, was holding talks with the family members of the deceased as they refused to accept the body even three days after the post-mortem was conducted.

Vivekanandakumar’s wife, Gajapriya, 26, who attempted suicide on Tuesday by hanging at her residence, is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.