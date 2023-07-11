HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Metro Rail alignment to be away from temples

July 11, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Metro Rail stations would be located away from the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple without infringing the Archaeological Society of India norms, said Additional Chief Secretary, Special Initiatives, Ramesh Chand Meena.

Along with the Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Limted (CMRL), M.A. Siddique, and other officials, Mr. Ramesh Chand inspected the alignment of Madurai Metro Rail project and stations proposed at Tirumangalam, depot near Thoppur, Tirupparankundram, Madurai railway junction, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, K. Pudur and Mattuthavani.

They were accompanied by its Director (Projects), T. Archunan, Chief General Manager, Rekha Prakash, Joint Director of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Krishnan and ASI officials, Kalaiselvan and Vignesh. The officials discussed on how far the Metro stations should be planned at Tirupparankundram and Meenakshi Amman Temples.

While the alignment would be 115 metres away from the outer compound wall of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, it would be 160 metres away from Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram.

During the execution of the Madurai Metro Rail works, members of the public and devotees would not face any inconvenience, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.