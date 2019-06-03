Madurai Medical College to admit 250 students this year

MADURAI

Madurai Medical College (MMC) will admit 250 students from academic year 2019-20 upon receiving approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The approval would be renewed for the next academic year with the enhancement of infrastructure and expansion of hospital facilities, said a Letter of Permission from the Board of Governors of the MCI.

The medical college had been admitting 150 students till this academic year. The increase of 100 seats comes after several inspections by the MCI in the last four years. A source at the MMC said doctors and students actively began seeking more seats in 2014 and the demand gained momentum in 2015.

MMC Dean K. Vanitha said the State government, Health Secretary, doctors and some other bodies worked towards effecting the increase in number of seats. However, permission from the MCI comes with several undertakings.

A senior doctor, seeking anonymity, said the MMC had only one large lecture hall to accommodate 250 students. “Several classrooms and at least one additional lecture hall must be built to accommodate all students by 2020,” he said.

The Dean said they were in the process of constructing classrooms, libraries, laboratories and more lecture halls.