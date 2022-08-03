Madurai Medical College recognised as regional training centre for faculty

Dr. Aruna V. Vanikar, president, Undergraduate Medical Education Board, at Madurai Medical College on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

August 03, 2022 19:21 IST

19 colleges have been affiliated to the centre in Madurai

“The training given to doctors a few decades back needs to be upgraded so that our students are on par with the world and for which we need to train the faculty first,” said Dr. Aruna V Vanikar, president, Undergraduate Medical Education Board on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the National Medical Commission’s Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology at Madurai Medical College (MMC).

“We aim at setting up at least four such centres in each State, so that they cater to the medical colleges of that region,” she said.

The training imparted to faculty members would enable students to undergo “horizontal and vertical integration,” which would eliminate difficulties that used to persist earlier in correlating the theory part with the clinical part by the students, said Dr. Vanikar.

“Such training was limited to Christian Medical College, Vellore, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in all of Tamil Nadu, hence Madras Medical College and Madurai Medical College were chosen as additional centres owing to their illustrious history,” she added.

Further, 19 colleges have been affiliated to the centre in Madurai through which faculty of medical colleges in Erode, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Karur etc., including five colleges in Coimbatore will receive training.

“Madurai Medical College being recognised by the National Medical Commission to set up this Centre here is a matter of great pride,” said A. Rathinavel, Dean, Medical College and Hospital.

V. Dhanalakshmi, Vice Principal, MMC, said that the centre would build competence among doctors at the learning level and produce socially responsible doctors in the country.

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian inaugurated a similar centre at Madras Medical College on Monday.

Undergraduate Medical Education Board, whole-time member, Vijayendra Kumar, Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology, Convenor, V. Sarojini, doctors, faculty members, students and others were present.