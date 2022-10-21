Madurai Medical College gets new hostel buildings and library

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 21, 2022 22:36 IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy and other dignitaries at the inauguration of new buildings at Madurai Medical College on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated five new buildings on the premises of Madurai Medical College here via video-conferencing.

They included a library and four additional hostel buildings – two each for girls and boys – at a total cost of ₹48 crore.

The newly inaugurated hostel buildings would accommodate 798 undergraduate and postgraduate students. Further, a three-storey library building spanning across 4,000 square metre was also inaugurated.

At the Secretariat, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu and Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar were present.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, MLAs G. Thalapathi, M. Boominathan and A. Venkatesan, Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and others were present.

