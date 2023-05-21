ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Medical College faculty suspended over complaints of harassment by women students

May 21, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Director of Medical Education, Chennai, has suspended S. Syed Thahir Hussain, a senior faculty in Madurai Medical College, following complaints from some women students that he allegedly harassed them.

Dean S Rathnavel said that after the complaints were received, as per the rules, an eight-member Visaka Committee conducted an inquiry. Based on the statements recorded by the students, the committee sent its observations to the office of the DME for further action. On the basis of the report, the Director issued the suspension order against Hussain.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain denied the charges as baseless. He said he was actively working with the State Government Doctors’ Association and was involved in several agitations against the government in the larger interests of the medical fraternity. Under such circumstances, the complaints had been fabricated. and the committee too held the inquiry hurriedly.

Stating that there should be an independent probe, he claimed there were a lot of irregularities and unfair methods of counselling organised for faculty members seeking transfer and other issues. “As I have been actively highlighting them to draw the government’s attention, some people have come out with such false propaganda against me.”

He added that he was ready to face any probe to prove his innocence.

