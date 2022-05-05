Madurai Medical College Dean back in office

Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel assumed office here on Thursday after he was reinstated by the Directorate of Medical Education.

When contacted, Dr. Rathinavel said he was happy to be back in the same position. “The day unfolded like any other working day as regular duties and routines were run through smoothly,” he said.

He was shifted and placed in “vacancy reserve” for four days from May 1 to 4, following a controversy over taking ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ instead of the usual Hippocrates Oath by fresher during the ‘white coat ceremony’ held at Madurai Medical College last Saturday.