Madurai Mayor suspends Independent Councillor

Sending a strong signal that indiscipline will not be tolerated, Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth has suspended an Independent Councillor K. Jayachandran from attending two sittings of the council meetings here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, when the council meeting was under way at the Madurai Corporation, the Mayor had given chance for as many as 22 councillors, who had given their names, expressing willingness to talk, to present their grievances to which the entire officials were present to respond.

When his name was read, the Independent Councillor raised his voice and accused Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar regarding an issue concerning his ward. Even as the Commissioner responded in length stating that the officials had done their job as per the law and explained the rules, the member interrupted him using foul language. The councillor shouted and started accusing some of the officials, which prompted the entire officers to stage a boycott.

ADVERTISEMENT

For at least 10 minutes, the proceedings were disrupted as the officials refused to return to their seats. Some of the Councillors expressed concern and even suggested the Independent member to make his point and sit, but he was restless and continued to justify his stand.

Only after the Commissioner requested that action be taken as per the law against the member by the Mayor, the officials returned to their seats following which the meeting continued.

Intervening, the Mayor directed the member to be polite. “All the members are welcome to ask questions and the officials are here to answer. You cannot shout or accuse,” she said and insisted the Councillor to withdraw his allegations and apologise.

But, the Councillor claimed that after the ‘irresponsible’ act of the officials, he had spent ₹7 lakh to set right the UGD system that was damaged in his ward. Hence, he demanded justice from the Mayor.

A Corporation official said that the Mayor has in an order stated that “as per the Municipal Act, the Councillor Mr. Jayachandran has been placed under suspension for two sittings of the council meeting for obstructing the proceedings, for his irresponsible behaviour and for derogatory remarks against the officials at the meeting held on June 28 at Anna Maaligai,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.