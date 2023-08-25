August 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Appealing to the councillors and officials in the Madurai Corporation to cooperate with the administration, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said here on Friday that multiple works such as road laying, under ground drainage and drinking water line connections were being undertaken across the city.

Presiding over the council meeting at the Corporation, she said that the administration has been working hard to get the works completed. Under the Smart City programme, a whopping ₹2,000 crore worth works were happening, which include the Mullaperiyar drinking water project as well.

Roads were being laid and underground drainage pipelines were nearing completion. In the peripheries, the drinking water and UGD works were simultaneously going on. “These works should have been over by 2021 or by early 2022. For various reasons, they were delayed,” she informed the meeting.

Admitting that the people were put to inconvenience and as a result, many Councillors were also under pressure due to the works being dragged on, she pointed out.

However, in a confident tone, Ms Indrani said that the officials have been working hard to complete the works and there would not be any excuse. “The hardships faced today is temporary. We will have, for sure, potable water, clean roads and no more complaints of sewer line leaks,” she summed up.

‘Don’t resort to road blockades’

After the meeting commenced, the Councillors said that the Corporation officials were non-cooperating and refused to respond to the calls from them. The lackadaisical attitude of some of the officials had pulled down the image of the government, some of the DMK Councillors claimed.

Intervening, the Mayor said that Councillors should not resort to road blockade agitations. “If you have any grievance, kindly call me or the Commissioner. We will definitely act,” she said.

However, AIADMK Councillor Shanmugavalli said that the officials expedited works only where Councillors resorted to agitations with the residents.

Shortage of valve operators

DMK Councillor Mukesh Sharma, who is a zone chairman, said that due to shortage of valve operators, distribution of potable water had become an issue. The civic authorities should immediately post adequate technical ground staff. “In many wards, it is chaotic due to absence of valve operators and hence many Councillors had to pay out of their pockets for these technical staffs to handle water supply,” he said.

DMK Councillor Saravana Bhuvaneshwari said that stray dog menace was on the high in many wards. She wanted to know the reason for the stoic silence by the civic authorities. Intervening, Commissioner K. G. Praveen Kumar said that they were going ahead with sterilisation of stray dogs and for this purpose, an official from the Animal Husbandry department would join the Corporation on deputation.