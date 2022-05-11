Madurai Mayor presents a deficit budget of ₹67.44 lakh

The Budget meeting in progress at Madurai Corporation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

May 11, 2022 20:24 IST

Chaos prevailed at Madurai Corporation Council meeting as the opposition AIADMK councillors, who were unhappy with the seating arrangements, staged a walkout before the Budget meeting began on Wednesday.

Mayor Indraani Ponvasanth convened the Budget meeting stating that proper seat allocation would be ensured for everyone during the next meeting.

The Mayor presented a deficit budget of ₹67.44 lakh for the financial year 2022-23.

According to an official release, the revenue and capital fund stood at a deficit of ₹2,665.86 lakh, while a surplus of water and sewerage taxes of ₹311.41 lakh and education tax of ₹2,272 lakh tallied the total revenue at a deficit of ₹82.44 lakh.

Calculating the fund of ₹15 lakh allocated to complete various development works under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the total budget stood at a deficit of ₹67.44 lakh.

The income through own sources of the Corporation stood at ₹383.28 crore, while ₹720.55 crore would be sanctioned by the government as subsidy to carry out various works.

The loan assistance to implement various schemes stood at ₹147.27 crore. The total income expected stood at ₹1,251.10 crore.

The first budgetary announcement of the Mayor included bringing ‘Heritage Walk & Heritage Cycling’ around historical places in the city, initiating Intelligent Traffic Management System to regulate the traffic in the city and kickstarting ‘Happy Schooling 2.0’ for the mental health wellness of school students.

The Mayor concluded the meeting stating that discussions on the Budget would be held in the next meeting along with question hour.

Earlier, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout following a verbal duel with DMK councillors over seating arrangements.

The DMK councillors accused the AIADMK members of ripping off the name boards in front of the seats allotted for them and demanded return to their originally allotted seats.

The conversation gradually blew up into a noisy and heated argument and later slogans were raised by DMK members asking AIADMK to walkout, following which a few Opposition party members left the Hall.

As a sequel to the existing altercation, media persons, who followed the AIADMK councillors to the Mayor's chamber, were assaulted by a person, whose identity was not disclosed, in an attempt to deny entry into the waiting room, which triggered the agitation.

Media persons stage a protest in front of the Mayor’s chamber in protest against assault at Madurai Corporation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The scribes squatted in front of the Mayor's chamber demanding an apology, who later during the commencement of the meeting assured necessary action would be taken against the offender.

Peace talks held by a few DMK councillors bore no fruit while the Mayor was led to the Council Hall from her Chamber with police protection at 12.40 p.m., an hour later than the stipulated time of the meeting.

Throughout the meeting, ringing of phones could be heard from different quarters of the hall, making it even more difficult to follow the presentation.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner K. P. .Karthikeyan and others were present.