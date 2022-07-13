Madurai Mayor flags off awareness rally as part of ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’

An awareness rally on plastic eradication was taken out by students in Madurai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

July 13, 2022 18:00 IST

As part of the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ initiative, various activities were carried out in 15 government and corporation schools in Madurai on Wednesday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, who took part in the event held at Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in ward 56 of Corporation zone 3, administered an oath on keeping cities clean and adapting solid waste management to school students, teachers and sanitary workers. Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon was present.

Further, various competitions were conducted for school students including elocution and essay writing competitions on the theme, ‘My Waste, My Responsibility.’ The Mayor distributed certificates and mementos to the winners of the competitions who exhibited their ideas creatively on sensitising the public on solid waste management and eradicating usage of plastic.

Later, Ms. Vasanth flagged off an awareness rally taken out by school students which passed through the streets surrounding the school. Students, who were masked up, held handwritten placards made out of cardboards stating slogans on the need to maintain cleanliness in the public and to avoid the usage of plastic. Trees were also planted on the school premises as part of the initiative to stress the significance of increasing green cover among students.

Similar activities were held in 15 government and corporation schools in areas including Anaiyur, K. Pudur, Ponmeni and Narayanapuram in the five zones. Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Zonal chairperson P. Pandi Selvi, City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar and others were present.