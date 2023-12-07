’Madurai Market’ all set to bring in the Christmas cheer

December 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Market’s 2-day Christmas edition is all set for a grand opening at JC Residency on December 9 and 10. In its fourth edition, this niche pop up concept which has notched up a sizable following in the city is ready to welcome the Christmas spirit with not just umpteen goodies on sale but also with special time slots where in visitors will be serenaded with carols and dance performances.

Durga Sripandiyan of Fraction Arts, who makes miniature polymer clay figurines and who has had a stall in Madurai Market right from its first edition, says that what started as a hobby during the pandemic became a business enterprise after she showcased her products at the Madurai Market.

“The space that this market provides helps in a healthy interaction with not just customers but also with other women entrepreneurs. I conduct workshops in Madurai Market and with the contacts I established I have seen my business grow and this year I even joined hands with another entrepreneur and conducted a summer camp,” Ms. Durga adds..

Clothing Palette, is a ready-made stall that regulars at Madurai Market always make a beeline for. Merlin, who runs this unique home-based boutique, says, “Unlike other bazars where focus is only on apparels, here there is a wonderful mix of stalls right from workshops for children to gourmet products. As a result, there are people of varied tastes who come here and this has helped me reach out to more clients than what I would get if I had limited myself to marketing through Instagram.”

“The vibe at the Madurai Market is what attracted me and led me to participate again in the event,” says Veni Venkat of Plant People from Theni. A terrace-garden enthusiast, her exotic plants and imported ceramic plant holders sell like hot cakes in the market.

For Abigail Samuel and Rishwanth, co-founders of this concept, Madurai Market is a platform where not just customers and sellers who transact business in the virtual world meet but is also a space where sharing and networking of women entrepreneurs take place.

Meticulous preparation goes in to curate the two-day event, says Ms Abigail and adds that this year they have 25 stalls. “To herald in the Christmas spirit we have vendors who specialise in plum cakes and making trinkets. Even our workshops are themed around Christmas activities like making custom ornaments and baking a mug cake,” she adds. The event at JC Residency is open to all and there is no entry fee.