Madurai manufacturers, traders oppose GST hike, proposed increase in power tariff

Members of the Federation of Madurai Manufacturers and Traders Association (FOMTA) stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Over 300 members of the Federation of Madurai Manufacturers and Traders Association (FOMTA) staged a protest at Palanganatham junction here on Tuesday, pressing for a charter of demands.

Addressing the protesters, Federation president K. Palanisamy said the increase in property tax and the proposed electricity tariff hike would burden manufacturers and traders in the State. Members of 16 associations, including Tamil Nadu Electrical Traders Welfare Association, Madurai, Paint and Hardware Association, Hosiery Distributors Association, South Tamil Nadu Sanitaryware and Tiles Traders Association and Madurai Mobile Phone Dealers Welfare Association, took part in the protest.

The protestors raised slogans seeking withdrawal of the increase in Goods and Service Tax (GST) on food products. “When GST was first introduced, 591 products were exempted from the tax net, but now only 100 goods are on the list,” said Mr. Palanisamy.

When prices of essential commodities were increased, workers in various industries were highly affected, and they would demand salary hike, he said and asked, “Now with the increase in taxes on everything, how would the industries sustain?”

FOMTA secretary G. Selvavelpandi said the increase in prices of raw materials was already a burden on manufacturers and traders. “In addition, the proposed hike in electricity tariff would only choke businesses, especially MSME units. Especially, the proposal to hike fixed charges for Low Tension Current Transformer is unacceptable,” he said.

They submitted a petition against the proposal at the public hearing held by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) here recently, he added.