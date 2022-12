December 07, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Winning gold at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions in rifle events held in Thiruvananthapuram, S. Velshankar, who represented Tamil Nadu and Madurai, brought home laurels.

He won the first place in the 50 metres Senior Masters Individual Event held at Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range.

Mr. Velshankar has been an active shooter since 1977 and has competed in various State and national level competitions. He has also coached many budding shooters.