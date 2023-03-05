Madurai Mail

March 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

Poor upkeep of branch library

The conditions under which branch libraries functioning under Local Library Authority are deplorable. For instance, the building housing the branch library in Anna Nagar is old and in a poor state of maintenance with damp walls, ,leaky roof and inadequate ventilation. There are no toilets either for the staff or readers. Though new books are added periodically, a lot of them has to be kept on the floor or over the rakes in a bundle for want of space. There is no user-friendly cataloguing system by which one can readily see whether a particular book is available with reference to the subject or title or author. The authorities may take immediate steps to revamp the library and make it serve the public in a better way.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Save the strays

Stray dogs look malnourished as they sustain themselves on food disposed of in public places. An average stray dog seems to live only for 2-3 years, unlike the pampered house pets. They are at the risk of contracting fatal illnesses due to various factors - constant exposure to pollution and disease-carrying microorganisms, poor diet, no access to vaccination. Decomposing food is contaminated with a myriad of disease-causing germs that could cause serious digestive problems. In addition, plastic bags pose as a choking hazard if consumed accidentally. The solution lies in not littering and providing a safe environment for the strays.

A. Angel Christiana

Iyer Bungalow

Use road rollers

While appreciating the Corporation’s efforts to install drinking water distribution pipes in and around Tirunagar by utilising JCB to quickly dig and close openings for the pipes, I request the authorities to use road rollers as well to bring back the roads to shape for the benefit of vehicle users.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Kudal Nagar as second terminal

Due to maintenance and track work taking place in Madurai junction, Pandian and Vaigai express trains are being operated from Kudal Nagar station. To ease the operations, temporary maintenance work has been taken up in Kudal Nagar station. It is prudent to develop this as a second terminal for Madurai. Madurai-bound Pandian and Vaigai express trains can be stopped here for two minutes as a permanent measure for the benefit of residents of people living north of the Vaigai. It would also help reduce congestion in Madurai junction.

Govindarajan,

Railar Nagar.

No facilities

Kudal Nagar railway station which has been functioning for more than a decade is in a state of utter neglect, without proper lighting, motorable and safe approach roads, basic amenities such as drinking water and shelter. Without proper coordination with local administration, the railway authorities, citing engineering works, have started operating trains from Kudal Nagar. People endure untold sufferings and mental agony. It is high time Kudal Nagar is developed as an additional terminal for Madurai.

M. Potrivel,

Kudal Nagar

Maintain park

Rajaji Park, one of the main tourist attractions in the city, attracts a large number of people, particularly children, every day. But the condition of the facilities inside the park leaves a lot to be desired. Broken swings, slides, stinking toilets, and dysfunctional fountains bear a clear testimony to its neglect by the authorities. Several statues in the park remain defaced. Even the green cover of the park has reduced over the years. It is time the corporation took earnest measures to make the park more idyllic, clean, and hygienic through proper maintenance.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan